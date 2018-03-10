Online (via CBM) sono approdati un mucchio di nuovi concept art provenienti dall’artbook di Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, il cinecomic firmato da Zack Snyder uscito nelle sale nel marzo del 2016.

I concept in questione mostrano vari personaggi, oggetti e luoghi visti nel lungometraggio. Li potete vedere tutti nella gallery sottostante:

 

View post on imgur.com

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

I NOSTRI SPECIALI

Nel cast di Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane e Lawrence Fishburne. Ben Affleck interpreta Batman, Gal Gadot è Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg è Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher è Cyborg. Nel cast anche Holly Hunter e Jeremy Irons. Alla sceneggiatura troveremo di nuovo David S. Goyer accanto a Snyder stesso e a Chris Terrio. A produrre il film Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder. Il film è arrivato nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo del 2016.