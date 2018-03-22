tempo di lettura 1'

, co-regista di, ha scherzato sull’uscita imminente didinel ricordare ai fan che(diretto da Mike Mitchell e con Miller tra i produttori) è in fase di lavorazione in vista di un’uscita nelle sale prevista per il prossimo febbraio.

Come twittato da Miller:

Qui di seguito il tweet del regista e produttore:

There’s a certain movie coming out w/ a bunch of famous characters from different movies & TV shows & games that all interact in the same shared universe, and let me tell you, it is AWESOME.

Yep, THE LEGO MOVIE 2 is coming this February.

— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) 21 marzo 2018