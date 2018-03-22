Chris Miller, co-regista di The LEGO Movie, ha scherzato sull’uscita imminente di Ready Player One di Steven Spielberg nel ricordare ai fan che The Lego Movie Sequel (diretto da Mike Mitchell e con Miller tra i produttori) è in fase di lavorazione in vista di un’uscita nelle sale prevista per il prossimo febbraio.

Come twittato da Miller:

C’è un certo film in uscita, che presenta un gran numero di famosi personaggi dI film, serie tv e videogiochi che interagiscono tutti nello stesso universo e che – lasciatemelo dire – è meraviglioso. Sì, THE LEGO MOVIE 2 è in arrivo a febbraio!

Qui di seguito il tweet del regista e produttore:

 

 

Fonte: Screen Rant