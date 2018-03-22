tempo di lettura 1'
Come twittato da Miller:
C’è un certo film in uscita, che presenta un gran numero di famosi personaggi dI film, serie tv e videogiochi che interagiscono tutti nello stesso universo e che – lasciatemelo dire – è meraviglioso. Sì, THE LEGO MOVIE 2 è in arrivo a febbraio!
Qui di seguito il tweet del regista e produttore:
There’s a certain movie coming out w/ a bunch of famous characters from different movies & TV shows & games that all interact in the same shared universe, and let me tell you, it is AWESOME.
Yep, THE LEGO MOVIE 2 is coming this February.
— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) 21 marzo 2018
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Fonte: Screen Rant
