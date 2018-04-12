Come già noto, Everybody Knows di Asghar Farhadi con Javier Bardem e Penélope Cruz sarà il film d’apertura (e sarà anche in Concorso), mentre Solo: A Star Wars Story sarà presentato fuori concorso. A dirigere la giuria del concorso, Cate Blanchett.
Qui sotto trovate tutti i titoli in Concorso e in tutte le altre sezioni (in aggiornamento). Facciamo notare che durante la conferenza è stato chiesto a Thierry Frémaux per quale motivo L’Uomo che Uccise Don Chisciotte non è presente, e Frémaux ha risposto che “il programma non è definitivo”, come sempre (da notare, infatti, l’assenza di Loro di Paolo Sorrentino che invece probabilmente ci sarà, o di The House that Jack Built di Lars von Trier).
A breve proporremo il nostro commento.
Opening Night Film
“Everybody Knows,” Asghar Farhadi (In Competition)
Competition
“At War,” Stéphane Brizé
“Dogman,” Matteo Garrone
“The Picture Book,” Jean-Luc Godard
“Asako I & II,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi
“Sorry Angel,” Christophe Honoré
“Girls of the Sun,” Eva Husson
“Ash Is Purest White,” Jia Zhang-Ke
“Shoplifters,” Kore-Eda Hirokazu
“Capernaum,” Nadine Labaki
“Burning,” Lee Chang-Dong
“BlacKkKlasman,” Spike Lee
“Under the Silver Lake,” David Robert Mitchell
Un Certain Regard
“Border,” Ali Abbasi
“Sofia,” Meyem Benm’Barek
“Little Tickles,” Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer
“Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” Bi Gan
“Manto,” Nandita Das
“Sextape,” Antoine DESROSIÈRES
“Girl,” Lukas Dhont
“Angel Face,” Vanessa Filho
“Euphoria,” Valeria Golino
“Friend,” Wanuri Kahiu
“My Favorite Fabric,” Gaya Jiji
“The Harvesters,” Etienne Kallos
“In My Room,” Ulrich Köhler
“The Angel,” Luis Ortega
“The Gentle Indifference of the World,” Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Out of Competition
“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Ron Howard
“Le Grand Bain,” Gilles Lellouche
Special Screenings
“10 Years in Thailand,” Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul
“The State Against Mandela and Others,” Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte
“Le Grand Cirque Mystique,” Carlo Diegues
“Dead Souls,” by Wang Bing
“To the Four Winds,” Michel Toesca
“La Traversee,” Romain Goupil
“Pope Frances – A Man of His Word,” Wim Wenders
Midnight Screenings
“Arctic,” Joe Penna
“The Spy Gone North,” Yoon Jong-Bing
