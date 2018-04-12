tempo di lettura 2'

Sono stati annunciati stamattina tutti i film che saranno presentati durante la 71esima edizione del Festival di Cannes, che si terrà dall’8 al 19 maggio nella cittadina francese.

Come già noto, Everybody Knows di Asghar Farhadi con Javier Bardem e Penélope Cruz sarà il film d’apertura (e sarà anche in Concorso), mentre Solo: A Star Wars Story sarà presentato fuori concorso. A dirigere la giuria del concorso, Cate Blanchett.

Qui sotto trovate tutti i titoli in Concorso e in tutte le altre sezioni (in aggiornamento). Facciamo notare che durante la conferenza è stato chiesto a Thierry Frémaux per quale motivo L’Uomo che Uccise Don Chisciotte non è presente, e Frémaux ha risposto che “il programma non è definitivo”, come sempre (da notare, infatti, l’assenza di Loro di Paolo Sorrentino che invece probabilmente ci sarà, o di The House that Jack Built di Lars von Trier).

A breve proporremo il nostro commento.