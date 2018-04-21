Hemsworth e Damon, come ricorderete, erano già stati al centro di un curioso sketch nel quale Damon faceva praticamente “irruzione” in video durante un’intervista a Hemsworth nel corso del Jimmy Kimmel Live. Dopo il curioso articolo, Affleck ha scherzosamente consegnato (“Puoi tenertelo!“) Damon alla star di Thor, la quale si è scusata con l’interprete di Bruce Wayne per il fatto che Damon sia un grande fan dell’UCM.
Ecco il curioso scambio di tweet.
Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I’m Team @JimmyKimmel anyways. https://t.co/f8Ado6qh34
— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) 21 aprile 2018
Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics.
How do you like them apples 😘. @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely… https://t.co/SWe7yrHRWW
— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) 21 aprile 2018
Damon, come saprete, è anche apparso brevemente nell’Universo Cinematografico Marvel in Thor: Ragnarok di Taika Waititi. Nel 1998 ha condiviso con Ben Affleck un Oscar per la sceneggiatura di Will Hunting – Genio Ribelle, diretto da Gus Van Sant.
Fonte: CB
