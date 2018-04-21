tempo di lettura 2'

A seguito della pubblicazione, da parte di Gossip Cop, di un pezzo intitolato Matt Damon Replaced Ben Affleck With Chris Hemsworth As New Best Friend? (“Matt Damon ha sostituito Ben Affleck con Chris Hemsworth come suo migliore amico?”), Hemsworth e Affleck si sono divertiti – via Twitter – a inscenare una sorta di “consegna” avente come oggetto l’amicizia della star di

Hemsworth e Damon, come ricorderete, erano già stati al centro di un curioso sketch nel quale Damon faceva praticamente “irruzione” in video durante un’intervista a Hemsworth nel corso del Jimmy Kimmel Live. Dopo il curioso articolo, Affleck ha scherzosamente consegnato (“Puoi tenertelo!“) Damon alla star di Thor, la quale si è scusata con l’interprete di Bruce Wayne per il fatto che Damon sia un grande fan dell’UCM.

Ecco il curioso scambio di tweet.

Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics.

How do you like them apples 😘. @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely… https://t.co/SWe7yrHRWW — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) 21 aprile 2018

Damon, come saprete, è anche apparso brevemente nell’Universo Cinematografico Marvel in Thor: Ragnarok di Taika Waititi. Nel 1998 ha condiviso con Ben Affleck un Oscar per la sceneggiatura di Will Hunting – Genio Ribelle, diretto da Gus Van Sant.

