tempo di lettura 2'

In una delle sue ultime interviste,ha confuso un concorso per Drag Queen con una gara di corse automobilistiche.

Accanto a Benedict Cumberbatch, a una domanda su chi trionferebbe nella RuPaul’s Drag Race tra Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston e Bradley Cooper, Holland ha replicato “Credo Robert, perché ha le auto più veloci” [A trarre in inganno Holland è il termine “race“, che può indicare anche una corsa automobilistica].

A quel punto, Cumberbatch ha immediatamente informato Holland che la competizione in questione non è una gara di velocità. La star di Spider-Man: Homecoming e di Avengers: Infinity War ha subito esclamato “Ah sì! Ora ricordo!” ma la gaffe ha indubbiamente suscitato molta ilarità e stupore in rete.

Ecco alcuni tweet in proposito:

the most shocking thing to come out of the infinity war press tour so far is benedict knowing what rupaul’s drag race is and tom holland having no idea

— m (@Iukewan) 20 aprile 2018