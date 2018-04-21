Accanto a Benedict Cumberbatch, a una domanda su chi trionferebbe nella RuPaul’s Drag Race tra Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston e Bradley Cooper, Holland ha replicato “Credo Robert, perché ha le auto più veloci” [A trarre in inganno Holland è il termine “race“, che può indicare anche una corsa automobilistica].
A quel punto, Cumberbatch ha immediatamente informato Holland che la competizione in questione non è una gara di velocità. La star di Spider-Man: Homecoming e di Avengers: Infinity War ha subito esclamato “Ah sì! Ora ricordo!” ma la gaffe ha indubbiamente suscitato molta ilarità e stupore in rete.
Ecco alcuni tweet in proposito:
Y’ALL BETTER COME COLLECT Y’ALLS SPIDEY BOY pic.twitter.com/z3rV6aLGbe
— sarah (@holloser) 19 aprile 2018
the most shocking thing to come out of the infinity war press tour so far is benedict knowing what rupaul’s drag race is and tom holland having no idea
— m (@Iukewan) 20 aprile 2018
“Who would win RuPaul’s Drag Race?” I can’t stop laughing at @TomHolland1996‘s answer… he’s so cute tho hahaha Benedict “Get with the program” 😂😂😂😂 “He has the fastest cars” #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/yVlwuuA88E
— Carine (@CarineAOliveira) 19 aprile 2018
😊😍 Bless him! pic.twitter.com/MRijn7slSM
— sara ☀️ (@TheSignOfSix) 18 aprile 2018
Fonte: CB
