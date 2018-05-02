tempo di lettura 3'

Giusto qualche ora fa, in un pezzo tanto ironico quanto “spoileroso”, abbiamo parlato dell’accoglienza riservata da internet allo Star-Lord di

E di come alcuni e alcune fan dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel se la siano presa “a livello personale” per la scelta fatta dal personaggio in un momento chiave della pellicola diretta dai fratelli Russo (trovate tutto in questo articolo).

Facendo un giro su Twitter, si può constatare come, invece, le opinioni siano sostanzialmente tutte positive prendendo in esame Captain America e il suo nuovo look con tanto di barba.

A seguire trovate una piccola rassegna dei “Tweet d’amore” più curiosi:

Captain America looked like the boboy of some chamorru family who they called “Joey-boy” and he just came back from college with a beard and longer hair. — HOKAGE (@dylanaguon) 2 maggio 2018

Honestly sorry to spoil #infinitywars but Captain America looks hot af with a beard😭 — CHICHONA🍒 (@Jeannnnnnine_) 2 maggio 2018

Captain America getting a beard was the best thing to happen to humanity — eloise (@soupforsIuts) 1 maggio 2018

First day back at work after a week off and I just had to get something off my chest https://t.co/NqrLZpVDJz — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) 1 maggio 2018

If you don’t think captain america looked fine as hell with his beard YOU ARE A LIAR!!! — 🇳🇬 Chun Li (@oneandonly_toni) 30 aprile 2018

I thought Aquaman was fine, then I seen Thor cut his hair so he fine too but Captain America look good with a beard pic.twitter.com/AC0rab32IG — Desiree ♊️ (@OgDesiiii) 30 aprile 2018

Captain America + Beard = Wet Dreams pic.twitter.com/ZLNlgrbNWh — 💚Rey-Smash💚 (@animatedxrey) 30 aprile 2018

Captain America has shown what a beard can do for a man. — MIDKNIGHT MAW. (@MidKnightGaz) 28 aprile 2018

captain america with a beard is what the world needed. — chastity xcx. (@rolla_COASTA) 2 maggio 2018

If some cute celebrities are “snacks”, then let me tell ya…Captain America walked out with that rugged suit and beard looking like a full Thanksgiving MEAL. — Lauren McCarthy (@Blondie_32195) 2 maggio 2018

Also I really appreciate not seeing any spoilers but nothing prepared me for captain America with a beard. Nothing — chia pet (@terriisaberry) 1 maggio 2018

from “yes sir, i’ll bring her home by 7pm” to “your daughter calls me daddy too” pic.twitter.com/qJQJMW4xSW — ana saw infinity war and died (@rdjcoldplay) 30 aprile 2018

Appreciation tweet for Steve Rogers aka Captain America rocking a beard and looking like full 3 course meal 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RZHs8DJmwv — captain (@prettymuchzara) 28 aprile 2018

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

LEGGI ANCHE

Gli Avengers torneranno in due film che sono stati girati consecutivamente in circa 9 mesi nel corso del 2017. Il primo capitolo, Avengers: Infinity War, arriverà negli Usa il 27 aprile 2018. Il secondo capitolo, ancora senza titolo, uscirà il 3 maggio 2019.

I due film sono diretti da Anthony e Joe Russo e scritti da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.

I film sono stati girati interamente in IMAX con l’ausilio delle nuove macchine da presa targate ARRI – le stesse che i fratelli Russo hanno impiegato per le riprese di Captain America: Civil War, anche se solo per alcune sequenze.

Tra i componenti del cast d’eccezione citiamo Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Benicio Del Toro, Tom Vaughan-Lawlore e Josh Brolin.