Giusto qualche ora fa, in un pezzo tanto ironico quanto “spoileroso”, abbiamo parlato dell’accoglienza riservata da internet allo Star-Lord di Avengers: Infinity War.

E di come alcuni e alcune fan dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel se la siano presa “a livello personale” per la scelta fatta dal personaggio in un momento chiave della pellicola diretta dai fratelli Russo (trovate tutto in questo articolo).

Facendo un giro su Twitter, si può constatare come, invece, le opinioni siano sostanzialmente tutte positive prendendo in esame Captain America e il suo nuovo look con tanto di barba.

A seguire trovate una piccola rassegna dei “Tweet d’amore” più curiosi:

 

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

