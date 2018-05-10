La situazione è destinata a cambiare nelle prossime ore, quando la 20Th Century Fox distribuirà online il primo trailer della pellicola.
A seguire potete vedere il tweet con cui lo studio ha informato il web circa l’arrivo del filmato promozionale.
Something is coming… @Predator pic.twitter.com/Ct7UlIiUuT
— 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) 9 maggio 2018
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Scritto da Black assieme a Fred Dekker, il film vede nel cast Boyd Holbrook, Yvonne Strahovski, Jake Busey, Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu, Key & Peele), Thomas Jane (The Punisher), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) e Sterling K. Brown (The People vs. O.J. Simpson, This is Us).
CONSIGLIATI DALLA REDAZIONE
- Prezzo: EUR 7,00
- Prezzo: EUR 17,96