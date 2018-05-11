Spoiler

Mentreè nelle sale, su Twitter piovono le più disparate reazioni e i più diversi commenti circa la trama, i personaggi e le scelte creative presenti nell’ultimo cinemfumetto dei Marvel Studios.

Tra le più curiose, è possibile scovare anche dei curiosi accostamenti tra il film dei fratelli Russo e Star Wars: Episodio I – La Minaccia Fantasma, diretto nel 1999 da George Lucas.

A essere presa in considerazione è, in particolar modo, la battaglia di Wakanda, considerata molto simile alla battaglia di Naboo nel primo film della trilogia prequel della galassia lontana lontana.

Ecco alcuni tweet in proposito:

how did disney think stans wouldn’t notice the obvious comparisons with the phantom menace. the first of which, being a wizard being stabbed by a strange looking enemy. nice try, feige. pic.twitter.com/KK5MfLBvw4 — Xander Arnot 🎬 (@xanderflicks) 5 maggio 2018

the next disgustingly blatant similarity is the battle in wakanda vs the battle of naboo. advanced shields/weaponry carried by the natives, vs a faceless army. NOT TO MENTION THE SHIELD. pic.twitter.com/YOEycBtr81 — Xander Arnot 🎬 (@xanderflicks) 5 maggio 2018

wow, it’s as if they thought we weren’t paying attention. a young boy takes on a circular ship in the sky. WOW. REAL ORIGINAL. pic.twitter.com/OixlE8MumT — Xander Arnot 🎬 (@xanderflicks) 5 maggio 2018

oh and don’t think i forgot this one. you can only hide such a compelling and hidden love story so well. tsk tsk pic.twitter.com/Z9j9huLwQC — Xander Arnot 🎬 (@xanderflicks) 5 maggio 2018

THE PHANTOM MENACE (1999)

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (2018) pic.twitter.com/FxvLuIgJOn — Roman Petrov (@comrade1138) 1 maggio 2018

movies to watch right before #Infinitywar

1. The Phantom Menace

2. Attack of the Clones

3. Revenge of the Sith — JR Oldham (@vieuxjambon) 30 aprile 2018

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Gli Avengers torneranno in due film che sono stati girati consecutivamente in circa 9 mesi nel corso del 2017. Il primo capitolo, Avengers: Infinity War, arriverà negli Usa il 27 aprile 2018. Il secondo capitolo, ancora senza titolo, uscirà il 3 maggio 2019.

I due film sono diretti da Anthony e Joe Russo e scritti da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.

I film sono stati girati interamente in IMAX con l’ausilio delle nuove macchine da presa targate ARRI – le stesse che i fratelli Russo hanno impiegato per le riprese di Captain America: Civil War, anche se solo per alcune sequenze.

Tra i componenti del cast d’eccezione citiamo Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Benicio Del Toro, Tom Vaughan-Lawlore e Josh Brolin.

