Mentre Avengers: Infinity War è nelle sale, su Twitter piovono le più disparate reazioni e i più diversi commenti circa la trama, i personaggi e le scelte creative presenti nell’ultimo cinemfumetto dei Marvel Studios.

Tra le più curiose, è possibile scovare anche dei curiosi accostamenti tra il film dei fratelli Russo e Star Wars: Episodio I – La Minaccia Fantasma, diretto nel 1999 da George Lucas.

A essere presa in considerazione è, in particolar modo, la battaglia di Wakanda, considerata molto simile alla battaglia di Naboo nel primo film della trilogia prequel della galassia lontana lontana.

Ecco alcuni tweet in proposito:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gli Avengers torneranno in due film che sono stati girati consecutivamente in circa 9 mesi nel corso del 2017. Il primo capitolo, Avengers: Infinity War, arriverà negli Usa il 27 aprile 2018. Il secondo capitolo, ancora senza titolo, uscirà il 3 maggio 2019.

I due film sono diretti da Anthony e Joe Russo e scritti da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.

I film sono stati girati interamente in IMAX con l’ausilio delle nuove macchine da presa targate ARRI – le stesse che i fratelli Russo hanno impiegato per le riprese di Captain America: Civil War, anche se solo per alcune sequenze.

Tra i componenti del cast d’eccezione citiamo Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Benicio Del Toro, Tom Vaughan-Lawlore e Josh Brolin.

