Lil’ nervous signing the biggest contract of my career for JUNGLE CRUISE. Think I had an out of body, “holy shit this is really happening” moment lol. 15yrs ago when I saw the first trailer for PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN I was blown away and so inspired. I was just starting my acting career at that time and thought man one day if I could make a movie based off an iconic and beloved Disney ride – that took audiences on that kind of vintage adventure and fun, it’d be a dream come true. So I vowed to put in the hard work…and 15yrs later here we are today. Promise to do my best to make ya proud, Walt. And for the love of all that’s holy, can my producing partners @flynnpictureco and @hhgarcia41 please get me a pen that has ink!? #DISNEY #JUNGLECRUISE #ContractSigning #DreamComeTrue #Imagination #MyNerves #INeedADrink

A post shared by therock (@therock) on May 15, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT