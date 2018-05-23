Lo stesso Rob Zombie ha diffuso online degli scatti provenienti dal set di 3 From Hell, sequel di La Casa del Diavolo ancora senza data di uscita nelle sale.

Del cast fanno parte Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Danny Trejo (Machete), Clint Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Richard Brake (Batman Begins), Dee Wallace (The Howling) e Austin Stoker (Assault on Precinct 13).

Potete vedere le immagini qua sotto:

 

 

 

 

 

FONTE: CS