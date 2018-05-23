Del cast fanno parte Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Danny Trejo (Machete), Clint Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Richard Brake (Batman Begins), Dee Wallace (The Howling) e Austin Stoker (Assault on Precinct 13).
Potete vedere le immagini qua sotto:
Another Three From Hell exclusive! @jeffdanielphillips as Warden Virgil Dallas Harper. Dealing with The Rejects even when they are behind bars ain’t that easy. Justice! Free The Three! #jeffdanielphillips #freethethree #robzombie #wardenharper #sherimoonzombie #billmoseley #sidhaig #dannytrejo #richardbrake #thedevilsrejects #houseof1000corpses #threefromhell
A Three From Hell exclusive! First shot of an angry Otis addressing the media after a long day in court. Justice! Free The Three! #threefromhell #robzombie #billmoseley #sherimoonzombie #richardbrake #sidhaig #dannytrejo #emiliorivera #freethethree #houseof1000corpses #jeffdanielphillips #thedevilsrejects
FONTE: CS
