, film con protagonista, arriverà sul mercato home video americano il 17 luglio in versione Dvd, Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D e 4K Ultra HD.

Intanto in rete sono approdati (via CS) i primi dettagli riguardanti i contenuti speciali che saranno presenti in alcune edizioni home video del film.

Ecco la lista dei contenuti extra:

Not A Game Anymore – From arcade sensation to movie monster epic, we explore how the Midway video game inspired the filmmakers to create the ultimate disaster film.

Gag Reel – Hilarious outtakes and mishaps captured during production.

Deleted Scenes – Deleted scenes that barely missed the final theatrical cut.

Rampage – Actors in Action: Strap in for a wild ride as Dwayne Johnson, Joe Manganiello and the cast prepare for the film’s demanding stunts and explosive set pieces.

Trio of Destruction – Follow the innovative design team and the artists at Weta Digital as they bring to life the biggest and baddest monsters for the film’s climactic battle royal.

Attack on Chicago – Director Brad Peyton reveals the challenges of filming on-location in Chicago and turning digital destruction into a cinematic reality.

Bringing George to Life – Discover the wonder of what it’s like to be a gorilla, as movement coordinator Terry Notary teaches actor Jason Liles how to move, behave and become “George.”

Nel cast anche Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman, Marley Shelton, Jack Quaid e Jake Lacy.

La star internazionale Dwayne Johnson è protagonista del film d’azione ed avventura “Rampage”, diretto da Brad Peyton. Il primatologo Davis Okoye (Johnson) è un uomo schivo. Condivide un legame indissolubile con George, un gorilla silverback straordinariamente intelligente di cui si occupa dalla nascita. Un esperimento genetico scorretto e dai risultati catastrofici trasforma la gentile scimmia in un’enorme creatura furiosa. A peggiorare le cose, ben presto si scopre che altri animali sono stati modificati nello stesso modo. Mentre questi nuovi predatori alfa devastano il Nord America, distruggendo ogni cosa che incontrano lungo il loro cammino, Okoye si allea con uno screditato ingegnere genetico per creare un antidoto, facendosi strada attraverso un campo di battaglia in continua evoluzione, non solo per impedire una catastrofe globale ma per salvare lo spaventoso primate che una volta era suo amico.

