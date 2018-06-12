tempo di lettura 2'

Dopo la diffusione di un nuovo poster internazionale di, nel quale vediamo i due protagonisti insieme con lo sguardo rivolto verso il pubblico, su Twitter si è creata una curiosa polemica a seguito di un tweet nel quale leggiamo “Ecco il futuro che i liberal stanno pianificando per voi. Le donne sono uomini e gli uomini sono donne”.

Molte le risposte, sia dal tono serio che faceto, di coloro che hanno cercato di comprendere cosa mai abbia provocato le ire dell’utente.

Qui di seguito il tweet in questione e alcune delle repliche apparse online nelle ultime ore, tra le quali appare anche una risposta del regista del film, Peyton Reed:

This is the future the liberals are planning for you. Women are men and men are women. #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/VhzWe16GVI — Michael P. Shipley (@michaelpshipley) 2 giugno 2018

Omgggg someone SAVE us, a woman is making direct eye contact from a superhero movie poster, WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN https://t.co/meKWyC877u — Hanna Alkaf (@yesitshanna) 6 giugno 2018

Wasp was a founding member of the Avengers. Even before Cap joined the team. She also came up with the name. That was the 1960s. It’s now 2018 and you’re mad that Wasp is featured in a movie that bares her name. Go play somewhere. https://t.co/tfCLzjWPsd — Nuri (@actionhankbeard) 6 giugno 2018

yes, that’s right. liberals plan for a future in which hyper-attractive, hyper-intelligent, martially dangerous women roam the world in high tech battle armor saving the day and falling in love with dorky but nice altruists. that is our ENTIRE plan. Guilty. https://t.co/l2DxxOx6OR — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) 10 giugno 2018

Dude if this scares you, you should check out my cheerleader comedy or my Doris Day/Rock Hudson homage. https://t.co/fJqZ0QzqoO — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) 8 giugno 2018

Al fianco di Paul Rudd, Michael Pena, Michael Douglas ed Evangeline Lilly, Laurence Fishburne sarà il Dr. Bill Foster (che nei fumetti diventa Goliath), Walton Goggins sarà Sonny Burch, Randall Park sarà l’Agente Jimmy Woo, mentre Hannah John-Kamen interpreterà la cattiva del film Ghost e Michelle Pfeiffer sarà Janet Van Dyne.

Scritto da Andrew Barrer e Gabriel Ferrari, Ant-Man and the Wasp è diretto da Peyton Reed e uscirà il 6 luglio 2018, il 14 agosto in Italia.

