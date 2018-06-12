Dopo la diffusione di un nuovo poster internazionale di Ant-Man and The Wasp, nel quale vediamo i due protagonisti insieme con lo sguardo rivolto verso il pubblico, su Twitter si è creata una curiosa polemica a seguito di un tweet nel quale leggiamo “Ecco il futuro che i liberal stanno pianificando per voi. Le donne sono uomini e gli uomini sono donne”.

Molte le risposte, sia dal tono serio che faceto, di coloro che hanno cercato di comprendere cosa mai abbia provocato le ire dell’utente.

Qui di seguito il tweet in questione e alcune delle repliche apparse online nelle ultime ore, tra le quali appare anche una risposta del regista del film, Peyton Reed:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Al fianco di Paul Rudd, Michael Pena, Michael Douglas ed Evangeline Lilly, Laurence Fishburne sarà il Dr. Bill Foster (che nei fumetti diventa Goliath), Walton Goggins sarà Sonny Burch, Randall Park sarà l’Agente Jimmy Woo, mentre Hannah John-Kamen interpreterà la cattiva del film Ghost e Michelle Pfeiffer sarà Janet Van Dyne.

Scritto da Andrew Barrer e Gabriel Ferrari, Ant-Man and the Wasp è diretto da Peyton Reed e uscirà il 6 luglio 2018, il 14 agosto in Italia.

