In Captain America: The First Avenger there is a scene where Red Skull is having his portrait painted. This was done for that scene. However I never finished it and it didn’t end up being used. #redskull #captainamerica #marvelstudios #portrait #digitalpainting #hydra #marvelstud10s #thefirstavenger

A post shared by Ryan Meinerding (@ryan_meinerding_art) on Jun 12, 2018 at 9:10am PDT