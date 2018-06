Another Three From Hell exclusive! Baby is removed from court after yet another violent outburst. I think her t-shirt sums up her feelings on the subject #freebaby #threefromhell #sherimoonzombie #robzombie #freethethree #billmoseley #jeffdanielphillips #richardbrake #sidhaig #dannytrejo #emiliorivera #panchomoler #deewallace

A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) on Jun 17, 2018 at 5:09pm PDT