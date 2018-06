Congrats to @stevendeknight on the Number One movie this weekend, #PacificRimUprising! Here’s a shot of me & @JennLholland from the scene we shot for it (yes, really). I’m sure they deleted it because they want to spin off my marvelous DJ dancing into its own movie! 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/TZxCkoboQk

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2018