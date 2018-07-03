tempo di lettura 3'

Il fandom tossico dicolpisce ancora.

E, chiaramente, non parliamo di chi legittimamente non ha apprezzato la pellicola diretta da Rian Johnson arrivata nelle sale lo scorso dicembre.

Parliamo di chi impiega buona parte delle 24 ore che compongono una giornata rigettando bile (e frustrazione) online solo perché quanto visto al cinema non equivaleva al film che “si erano soggettivamente girati nella testa”.

L’ultima “vittima” di questi “scappati di casa” è Christopher McQuarrie, l’affermato sceneggiatore e regista presto sul grande schermo con Mission: Impossible – Fallout, la nuova iterazione della franchise con Tom Cruise ispirata all’omonima serie tv. Nei giorni scorsi, il filmmaker ha dichiarato di non essere interessato a girare un film di Star Wars o un cinecomic… grazie al “popolo del web” (e ricordiamo fra l’altro che McQuarrie era uno dei potenziali registi in lizza per l’eventuale seguito di L’Uomo d’Acciaio).

Grazie alle interazioni fra Rian Johnson e parte del fandom di Guerre Stellari, Christopher McQuarrie ha capito cosa significhi avere a che fare con soggetti del genere che riescono a tirare in ballo The Last Jedi anche in discussioni partite, come vedremo poi, da argomenti in cui la saga di George Lucas non veniva neanche citata.

Al collega scrive:

Amico, dopo cinque minuti di questa roba, non so come fai a stare ancora su Twitter. Mi sarebbe piaciuto girare uno Star Wars un domani. Ora mi sento curato.

Rispondendo a un altro follower che gli chiedeva “C’è un cinecomic che sei interessato a girare?”, McQuarrie ha specificato che “dopo l’esperienza di questa sera, sono a posto così”.

Tutta l’interminabile discussione è nata da un tweet con cui il regista di Mission: Impossible ricordava il creatore di Ai Confini della Realtà, Rod Sterling, in occasione dell’anniversario della sua scomparsa.

La situazione è degenerata tanto che, alla fine, sempre McQuarrie ha dovuto riconoscere che “dispiace anche a me [per la questione del cinecomic, ndr.]. Mi considero principalmente un regista di intrattenimento. Sono al servizio del pubblico. Ma questa sera ho scoperto che esistono persone per cui non potrei mai e poi mai lavorare”.

With WWII fresh in America’s mind, he brought the Holocaust to Playhouse 90. But his teleplay about a lynching in the Deep South was too current, too controversial. The network reset it in the old west. To confront social issues on TV, he’d have to find another way. And he did. https://t.co/qs2ag6jvQ9 — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) 29 giugno 2018

What are you talking about, Joey? — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) 29 giugno 2018

Um, Joey… if you’re using Serling as an example of sci-fi unfettered by progressive social or political messages, I’ve got some… uncomfortable news for you. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) 29 giugno 2018

Hey Rian if you’re still claiming that it’s only a ‘vocal minority’ that loathe TLJ I’ve got some… uncomfortable news for you. Also say hi to Mark ‘not my Luke’ Hamill for us all. — Bill Shill (@SadKolin) 29 giugno 2018

Also apart of being a man Is owning up to your mistakes, not blaming others for your bad,shoddy work.TLJ, I hope your dark hour of the soul has left you contemplating your selfishness. I don’t know about the whole asshole thing,when Carrie Fisher called you the same thing. — GhostSS (@GhostSS5) 29 giugno 2018

This is amazing, Rian. Like we’re not even here. Is this what death is like? Is that why one of them is named Ghost? — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) 29 giugno 2018

You don’t seem to understand that this does not involve me. Or that Rian doesn’t need to read it. This is not about Rian or Star Wars. You’ve made it about you. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) 29 giugno 2018

My friend, After five minutes of this, I don’t know why you’re still on Twitter. I would have loved to make a Star Wars film someday. I’m cured. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) 29 giugno 2018

Nah, after tonight I think I’m good. And thank you. Excited for you to see it. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) 29 giugno 2018