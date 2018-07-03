Il fandom tossico di Star Wars colpisce ancora.

E, chiaramente, non parliamo di chi legittimamente non ha apprezzato la pellicola diretta da Rian Johnson arrivata nelle sale lo scorso dicembre.

Parliamo di chi impiega buona parte delle 24 ore che compongono una giornata rigettando bile (e frustrazione) online solo perché quanto visto al cinema non equivaleva al film che “si erano soggettivamente girati nella testa”.

L’ultima “vittima” di questi “scappati di casa” è Christopher McQuarrie, l’affermato sceneggiatore e regista presto sul grande schermo con Mission: Impossible – Fallout, la nuova iterazione della franchise con Tom Cruise ispirata all’omonima serie tv. Nei giorni scorsi, il filmmaker ha dichiarato di non essere interessato a girare un film di Star Wars o un cinecomic… grazie al “popolo del web” (e ricordiamo fra l’altro che McQuarrie era uno dei potenziali registi in lizza per l’eventuale seguito di L’Uomo d’Acciaio).

Grazie alle interazioni fra Rian Johnson e parte del fandom di Guerre Stellari, Christopher McQuarrie ha capito cosa significhi avere a che fare con soggetti del genere che riescono a tirare in ballo The Last Jedi anche in discussioni partite, come vedremo poi, da argomenti in cui la saga di George Lucas non veniva neanche citata.

Al collega scrive:

Amico, dopo cinque minuti di questa roba, non so come fai a stare ancora su Twitter. Mi sarebbe piaciuto girare uno Star Wars un domani. Ora mi sento curato.

Rispondendo a un altro follower che gli chiedeva “C’è un cinecomic che sei interessato a girare?”, McQuarrie ha specificato che “dopo l’esperienza di questa sera, sono a posto così”.

Tutta l’interminabile discussione è nata da un tweet con cui il regista di Mission: Impossible ricordava il creatore di Ai Confini della Realtà, Rod Sterling, in occasione dell’anniversario della sua scomparsa.

La situazione è degenerata tanto che, alla fine, sempre McQuarrie ha dovuto riconoscere che “dispiace anche a me [per la questione del cinecomic, ndr.]. Mi considero principalmente un regista di intrattenimento. Sono al servizio del pubblico. Ma questa sera ho scoperto che esistono persone per cui non potrei mai e poi mai lavorare”.

 

 