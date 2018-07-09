Nel giorni scorsi, Dwayne Johnson ha dato il benvenuto al collega con un post su Instagram:
He’s bad, but I’m dangerous 😈 Welcome my brotha @idriselba with tattooed and open arms to our #HobbsAndShaw Fast & Furious spin-off movie. For years we’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to work together and this film is the perfect one. Every great hero needs an even greater villain. Cue the music… I’ve been waiting… let’s dance. #IdrisElba #BringIt #HobbsAndShaw
Il film, incentrato sui personaggi dell’agente dei servizi segreti diplomatici Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) e sull’assassino Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), è stato scritto da Chris Morgan. Nel cast anche Vanessa Kirby.
Le riprese del progetto partiranno ufficialmente a settembre. L’uscita è fissata per il 26 luglio 2019.
