Una manciata di giorni fa la notizia: Idris Elba era in trattativa per entrare a far parte del cast dello spin-off di Fast & Furious (conosciuto con il titolo apparentemente provvisorio “Hobbs and Shaw”) che verrà diretto da David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomica Bionda).

Nel giorni scorsi, Dwayne Johnson ha dato il benvenuto al collega con un post su Instagram:

 


Il film, incentrato sui personaggi dell’agente dei servizi segreti diplomatici Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) e sull’assassino Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), è stato scritto da Chris Morgan. Nel cast anche Vanessa Kirby.

Le riprese del progetto partiranno ufficialmente a settembre. L’uscita è fissata per il 26 luglio 2019.