Look what I got from a self-proclaimed "lover of life"! Seriously Blackbird, chill. I'm making a period car racing movie w/ Christian Bale & Matt Damon. No Mandalorians involved. Stop reading so much gossip.

Oh, and in my opinion: children in cages = worst idea ever. https://t.co/e7zAa6GmCk

— Mangold (@mang0ld) July 7, 2018