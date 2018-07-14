tempo di lettura 2'

Con l’arrivo in home video di Avengers: Infinity War sono approdati online grazie alla Walt Disney Home Entertainment alcuni dettagli riguardanti le edizioni 4K UHD dei primi due capitoli dei Vendicatori, ovvero

Tali edizioni verranno messe in commercio negli Stati Uniti dal 14 agosto. Nel nostro Paese, secondo quanto riportato da Amazon.it, saranno disponibili dal 29 dello stesso mese (ovviamente vi terremo aggiornati al riguardo).

Qui di seguito potete vedere i packaging originali (tra cui delle edizioni steelbook in esclusiva per Best Buy) e tutte le informazioni tecniche.

The Avengers

Marvel makes cinematic history as the Super Hero team of a lifetime assemble for the first time ever in this action-packed blockbuster! Packed with spectacular visual effects, Marvel’s The Avengers will blow your mind and now for the first time on 4K Blu-ray.

Technical Specs:

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Latin Spanish & Japanese 7.1 Dolby Digital EX, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French Canadian, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, Traditional Chinese

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Good intentions wreak havoc when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) unwittingly creates Ultron, an A.I. monster who vows to achieve “world peace” via mass extinction. Now for the first time on 4K Blu-ray, the Avengers must reassemble to defeat him and save mankind…if they can.

Technical Specs:

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Latin Spanish & Japanese 7.1 Dolby Digital EX, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French Canadian, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, Traditional Chinese