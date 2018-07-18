La pellicola, in arrivo il 27 luglio nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi, approderà in quelle dello stivale a partire dal 29 agosto.
L’attesa può dunque essere ingannata grazie ai vari materiali promozionali che arrivano dal nordamerica, come, ad esempio, le due clip che vi proponiamo a seguire:
Here’s an exclusive first look at #MissionImpossible Fallout, in theaters July 27. 🚁
Catch up on all the Missions with the 5-movie collection, now in 4K HDR and specially priced on iTunes this weekend only.https://t.co/xahRm5AYZz (U.S.) pic.twitter.com/6joXgkvsCT
— iTunes Trailers (@iTunesTrailers) 14 luglio 2018
Tom Cruise is in Henry Cavill’s crosshairs in ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ scene (exclusive) https://t.co/GQPlPkk00X
— Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) 17 luglio 2018
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Nel cast del sesto capitolo di Mission: Impossible torneranno, insieme a Tom Cruise, anche Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, oltre a Vanessa Kirby e Henry Cavill. Alla regia del film torna Christopher McQuarrie (già regista di Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Jack Reacher – La Prova Decisiva e premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura de I Soliti Sospetti di Bryan Singer).
L’uscita di Mission: Impossible – Fallout è attualmente prevista per il 27 luglio del 2018. In Italia il 29 agosto.
CONSIGLIATI DALLA REDAZIONE
- Prezzo: EUR 6,72
- Prezzo: EUR 9,99
- Prezzo: EUR 10,35Da: EUR 12,99
- Prezzo: EUR 10,90