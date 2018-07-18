tempo di lettura 1'

Manca ancora parecchio all’uscita italiana di, il sesto episodio della saga diretto da Christopher McQuarrie.

La pellicola, in arrivo il 27 luglio nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi, approderà in quelle dello stivale a partire dal 29 agosto.

L’attesa può dunque essere ingannata grazie ai vari materiali promozionali che arrivano dal nordamerica, come, ad esempio, le due clip che vi proponiamo a seguire:

Here’s an exclusive first look at #MissionImpossible Fallout, in theaters July 27. 🚁

Catch up on all the Missions with the 5-movie collection, now in 4K HDR and specially priced on iTunes this weekend only.https://t.co/xahRm5AYZz (U.S.) pic.twitter.com/6joXgkvsCT

— iTunes Trailers (@iTunesTrailers) 14 luglio 2018