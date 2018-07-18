Manca ancora parecchio all’uscita italiana di Mission: Impossible – Fallout, il sesto episodio della saga diretto da Christopher McQuarrie.

La pellicola, in arrivo il 27 luglio nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi, approderà in quelle dello stivale a partire dal 29 agosto.

L’attesa può dunque essere ingannata grazie ai vari materiali promozionali che arrivano dal nordamerica, come, ad esempio, le due clip che vi proponiamo a seguire:

 

 

Nel cast del sesto capitolo di Mission: Impossible torneranno, insieme a Tom Cruise, anche Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, oltre a Vanessa Kirby e Henry Cavill. Alla regia del film torna Christopher McQuarrie (già regista di Mission: Impossible – Rogue NationJack Reacher – La Prova Decisiva e premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura de I Soliti Sospetti di Bryan Singer).

