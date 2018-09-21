Ora che il primo teaser trailer di Captain Marvel è finalmente arrivato online, i fan e le fan della Marvel hanno cominciato a manifestare tutta la loro impazienza verso il titolo del quarto Avengers, ancora avvolto nel mistero.

A “peggiorare le cose” ci si sono messi anche i fratelli Russo con la criptica (o trollona?) foto dal set delle riprese aggiuntive di Avengers 4.

Non è ancora chiaro quando il tutto verrà rivelato dai Marvel Studios e dal suo boss Kevin Feige e così il fandom dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel ha ironicamente riversato la propria frustrazione per la cosa su Twitter.

Ecco, grazie a cb.com, alcuni tweet particolarmente “ispirati” in tal senso:

 

Gli Avengers torneranno il 3 maggio 2019. Il film è stato diretto da Anthony e Joe Russo ed è stato scritto da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.