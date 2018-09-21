- CORRELATO – Captain Marvel, ecco il trailer italiano del nuovo film Marvel
A “peggiorare le cose” ci si sono messi anche i fratelli Russo con la criptica (o trollona?) foto dal set delle riprese aggiuntive di Avengers 4.
Non è ancora chiaro quando il tutto verrà rivelato dai Marvel Studios e dal suo boss Kevin Feige e così il fandom dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel ha ironicamente riversato la propria frustrazione per la cosa su Twitter.
Ecco, grazie a cb.com, alcuni tweet particolarmente “ispirati” in tal senso:
Reveal Avengers 4 title pic.twitter.com/qGIdul2DmU
— Cynthia (@iparkerbarnes) 19 settembre 2018
Okay so Kevin Feige said we should get the Avengers 4 title announcement soon after the Captain Marvel trailer……. @MarvelStudios I’m waiting…. pic.twitter.com/cUHML03sh1
— Kam Solo (@dubstepnormak) 19 settembre 2018
Lmaooo so when is Tom Holland gonna leak the title to avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/PiwSls9YNJ
— jaz 🍉 (@litmanuels) 20 settembre 2018
avengers 4 is released before spider-man: far from home yet we still don’t know its official title pic.twitter.com/E5CXD03Jx1
— bea (@poterparker) 18 settembre 2018
AVENGERS FOUR TITLE LEAKED! “Avengers 4: Thanos Stop Killing My Friends” confirmed by chris hemsworth himself pic.twitter.com/3mFmTfksy3
— kendra ︽✵︽ (@stuckyys) 16 agosto 2018
“the title for avengers 4 is avengers: fallen heroes” pic.twitter.com/NbRdxEAfzz
— mich (@qirasromanoff) 14 giugno 2018
Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/dZVzSNIhN3
— naomi (@marvelunsolved) 11 dicembre 2017
I’m just here thinking of an #Avengers4 title that isn’t “End Game” and is technically a spoiler for Infinity War.
Honestly, the only cool name that I came up with is “Avengers: Soul Sacrifice”…but I think Sony kinda owns the rights to that subtitle. pic.twitter.com/HweHPAvCnJ
— Hunter Gerace (@Speady99) 11 luglio 2018
“If you were shocked by [Infinity War] , I think [Avengers 4] is even more shocking”
– @chrishemsworth pic.twitter.com/lQ6SF6z8Aw
— nish ︽✵︽ (@jctunloki) 4 giugno 2018
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Gli Avengers torneranno il 3 maggio 2019. Il film è stato diretto da Anthony e Joe Russo ed è stato scritto da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.
