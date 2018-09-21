tempo di lettura 2'

Ora che il primo teaser trailer diè finalmente arrivato online, i fan e le fan della Marvel hanno cominciato a manifestare tutta la loro impazienza verso il titolo del quarto Avengers, ancora avvolto nel mistero.

A “peggiorare le cose” ci si sono messi anche i fratelli Russo con la criptica (o trollona?) foto dal set delle riprese aggiuntive di Avengers 4.

Non è ancora chiaro quando il tutto verrà rivelato dai Marvel Studios e dal suo boss Kevin Feige e così il fandom dell’Universo Cinematografico della Marvel ha ironicamente riversato la propria frustrazione per la cosa su Twitter.

Ecco, grazie a cb.com, alcuni tweet particolarmente “ispirati” in tal senso:

Okay so Kevin Feige said we should get the Avengers 4 title announcement soon after the Captain Marvel trailer……. @MarvelStudios I’m waiting…. pic.twitter.com/cUHML03sh1

Lmaooo so when is Tom Holland gonna leak the title to avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/PiwSls9YNJ

avengers 4 is released before spider-man: far from home yet we still don’t know its official title pic.twitter.com/E5CXD03Jx1

AVENGERS FOUR TITLE LEAKED! “Avengers 4: Thanos Stop Killing My Friends” confirmed by chris hemsworth himself pic.twitter.com/3mFmTfksy3

I’m just here thinking of an #Avengers4 title that isn’t “End Game” and is technically a spoiler for Infinity War.

Honestly, the only cool name that I came up with is “Avengers: Soul Sacrifice”…but I think Sony kinda owns the rights to that subtitle. pic.twitter.com/HweHPAvCnJ

— Hunter Gerace (@Speady99) 11 luglio 2018