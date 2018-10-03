tempo di lettura 2'

Dal 4 dicembre sarà disponibile negli Stati Uniti l’edizione home video di, il sesto episodio della saga d’azione condiretto da Christopher McQuarrie.

Per l’occasione sono approdati in rete i primi dettagli che contengono la lista dei contenuti extra che saranno disponibili nell’edizione Blu-ray e 4K del film.

Ecco l’annuncio:

Thank you to everyone who supported Mission: Impossible Fallout in theaters. We have been working on extras and behind the scenes footage and I’m excited to announce that it will be released on digital on November 20 and Blu-ray on December 4. pic.twitter.com/RY0f3Ro7D0

— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) 2 ottobre 2018