Per l’occasione sono approdati in rete i primi dettagli che contengono la lista dei contenuti extra che saranno disponibili nell’edizione Blu-ray e 4K del film.
Ecco l’annuncio:
Ecco i dettagli:
- BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*
Behind the Fallout
- Light the Fuse
- Top of the World
- The Big Swing: Deleted Scene Breakdown
- Rendezvous in Paris o The Fall
- The Hunt is On
- Cliffside Clash
- Deleted Scenes Montage with Optional Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton
- Foot Chase Musical Breakdown
- The Ultimate Mission
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer
- Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise
- Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton
- Commentary by composer Lorne Balfe
- Isolated Score Track
The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Nel cast del sesto capitolo di Mission: Impossible torneranno, insieme a Tom Cruise, anche Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, oltre a Vanessa Kirby e Henry Cavill. Alla regia del film torna Christopher McQuarrie (già regista di Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Jack Reacher – La Prova Decisiva e premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura de I Soliti Sospetti di Bryan Singer).
Il film è arrivato il 29 agosto nelle nostre sale.
