Dal 4 dicembre sarà disponibile negli Stati Uniti l’edizione home video di Mission: Impossible – Fallout, il sesto episodio della saga d’azione con Tom Cruise diretto da Christopher McQuarrie.

Per l’occasione sono approdati in rete i primi dettagli che contengono la lista dei contenuti extra che saranno disponibili nell’edizione Blu-ray e 4K del film.

Ecco l’annuncio:

 

 

Ecco i dettagli:

  • BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*
    Behind the Fallout
  • Light the Fuse
  • Top of the World
  • The Big Swing: Deleted Scene Breakdown
  • Rendezvous in Paris o The Fall
  • The Hunt is On
  • Cliffside Clash
  • Deleted Scenes Montage with Optional Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton
  • Foot Chase Musical Breakdown
  • The Ultimate Mission
  • Storyboards
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise
  • Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton
  • Commentary by composer Lorne Balfe
  • Isolated Score Track

The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Nel cast del sesto capitolo di Mission: Impossible torneranno, insieme a Tom Cruise, anche Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, oltre a Vanessa Kirby e Henry Cavill. Alla regia del film torna Christopher McQuarrie (già regista di Mission: Impossible – Rogue NationJack Reacher – La Prova Decisiva e premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura de I Soliti Sospetti di Bryan Singer).

Il film è arrivato il 29 agosto nelle nostre sale.

FONTE: CBM