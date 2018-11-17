Durante la settimana l’utente Twitter @slackerdook e altri studenti del SUNY hanno infatti fatto circolare in rete delle foto di questo “santuario” dedicato al celebre attore nascosto dietro ad un distributore di fazzoletti di carta. Le foto hanno fatto il giro del web, tanto che anche lo stesso Danny DeVito ha risposto con ironia e gratitudine a questo fatto. Trovate le foto qua sotto:
Your shrine honors me. My heart is filled with love and garbage.Tomorrow, as you may know, is my name day. Do something that makes you feel good. Above all be kind to each other. Pick up trash, recycle, and be aware of plastics in the ocean. https://t.co/UER6uZY886
— Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) November 16, 2018
the best thing about my school is the danny devito shrine hidden behind the paper towel dispenser in one of the bathrooms pic.twitter.com/3jFe0V9eK6
— snootosphere (not responding to dms about shrine) (@slackerdook) November 13, 2018
@DannyDeVito yo. My college has a secret room that worships you. Come visit!!!!!!!!! SUNY Purchase come through -me and my friends pic.twitter.com/6HMqr85HQx
— Kait (@terreeslavie) October 10, 2018
Hole in a school bathroom that leads to a cavernous shrine to Danny devito pic.twitter.com/Xsdg22IxzL
— FREE PANERA (@pisslorde) November 11, 2018
another perspective of the Danny Devito shrine @ SUNY purchase pic.twitter.com/Yj9Plu3WxW
— katie rough (@kathIeenann) November 15, 2018
FONTE: BuzzFeedNews
