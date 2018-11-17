Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

tempo di lettura 2'

Nei bagni del Purchase College (SUNY) si nasconde una cosa molto particolare: un santuario dedicato a

Durante la settimana l’utente Twitter @slackerdook e altri studenti del SUNY hanno infatti fatto circolare in rete delle foto di questo “santuario” dedicato al celebre attore nascosto dietro ad un distributore di fazzoletti di carta. Le foto hanno fatto il giro del web, tanto che anche lo stesso Danny DeVito ha risposto con ironia e gratitudine a questo fatto. Trovate le foto qua sotto:

Your shrine honors me. My heart is filled with love and garbage.Tomorrow, as you may know, is my name day. Do something that makes you feel good. Above all be kind to each other. Pick up trash, recycle, and be aware of plastics in the ocean. https://t.co/UER6uZY886

the best thing about my school is the danny devito shrine hidden behind the paper towel dispenser in one of the bathrooms pic.twitter.com/3jFe0V9eK6

— snootosphere (not responding to dms about shrine) (@slackerdook) November 13, 2018