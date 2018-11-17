Nei bagni del Purchase College (SUNY) si nasconde una cosa molto particolare: un santuario dedicato a Danny DeVito!

Durante la settimana l’utente Twitter @slackerdook e altri studenti del SUNY hanno infatti fatto circolare in rete delle foto di questo “santuario” dedicato al celebre attore nascosto dietro ad un distributore di fazzoletti di carta. Le foto hanno fatto il giro del web, tanto che anche lo stesso Danny DeVito ha risposto con ironia e gratitudine a questo fatto. Trovate le foto qua sotto:

 

 

 

 

 

 

FONTE: BuzzFeedNews