On set. HOBBS & SHAW. They always play hard to catch. The ever chivalrous, Hobbs told Hattie Shaw (MI6 operative and overall bad ass played by my homegirl @vanessa__kirby) we can do this dance one of two ways/ We’ll share some tequila 🥃 and then you’re under arrest and I’m takin’ you in. or.. I’m takin’ you in. Apparently, she felt the tequila would have to wait. For the record, we closed down the streets of London to shoot this massive action sequence and on the first take an ‘ol Kirbs here takes off like the second coming of Usain Bolt… WHILE WEARING NO SHOES 💨🔥👏🏾👊🏾 #TheHobbsHattieDance #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019 📸 @hhgarcia41