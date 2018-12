View this post on Instagram

YOU HAVE TO SEE #spiderman #intothespiderverse We LOVED it! Truly an original. (which is hard to do in this genre😮) Chris Miller and Phil Lord (LEGO Movie directors) absolutely crushed this emotionally moving, cutting edge, progressive, diverse, funny, meta, action packed, silly, visually stunning masterpiece! Take your kids. So proud of you guys! (I have no skin in this one. I’m just a fan!) 🙏👍🏼♥️