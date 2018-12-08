tempo di lettura 1'

Per celebrare il 20° anniversario di, grande cult dei fratelli Coen con Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, and John Turturro, Mondo ha deciso di realizzare uno speciale vinile da collezione con la colonna sonora della pellicola che include pezzi di Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Nina Simone, The Gipsy Kings, Townes Van Zandt e molti altri artisti.

Il vinile è disponibile per l’acquisto dal 5 dicembre. Qua sotto potete vedere le immagini del prodotto e la lista delle tracce presenti:

Side A

1. “The Man In Me”

Performed by Bob Dylan

2. “Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles”

Performed by Captain Beefheart

3. “My Mood Swings”

Performed by Elvis Costello

4. “Ataypura”

Performed by Yma Sumac

5. “Traffic Boom”

Performed by Piero Piccioni

6. “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good”

Performed by Nina Simone

7. “Stamping Ground”

Performed by Moondog

Side B

1. “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In)”

Performed by Kenny Rogers & The First Edition

2. “Walking Song”

Performed by Meredith Monk

3. Glück Das Mir Verblieb from the opera “DIE TOTE STADT”

4. “Lujon”

Performed by Henry Mancini

5. “Hotel California”

Performed by Gipsy Kings

6. “Wie Glauben”

Performed by Carter Burwell

7. “Dead Flowers”

Performed by Townes Van Zandt

