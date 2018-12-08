Il vinile è disponibile per l’acquisto dal 5 dicembre. Qua sotto potete vedere le immagini del prodotto e la lista delle tracce presenti:
Side A
1. “The Man In Me”
Performed by Bob Dylan
2. “Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles”
Performed by Captain Beefheart
3. “My Mood Swings”
Performed by Elvis Costello
4. “Ataypura”
Performed by Yma Sumac
5. “Traffic Boom”
Performed by Piero Piccioni
6. “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good”
Performed by Nina Simone
7. “Stamping Ground”
Performed by Moondog
Side B
1. “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In)”
Performed by Kenny Rogers & The First Edition
2. “Walking Song”
Performed by Meredith Monk
3. Glück Das Mir Verblieb from the opera “DIE TOTE STADT”
4. “Lujon”
Performed by Henry Mancini
5. “Hotel California”
Performed by Gipsy Kings
6. “Wie Glauben”
Performed by Carter Burwell
7. “Dead Flowers”
Performed by Townes Van Zandt
