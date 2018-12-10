tempo di lettura 5'

Sono state annunciate le nomination alla 24esima edizione dei, importante premio assegnato dalla Broadcast Film Critics Association, la più grande organizzazione (oltre 300) di critici in nordamerica che spesso funge da indicatore per le nomination agli Oscar (pur non avendo nulla a che fare con l’industria).

A dominare le candidature La Favorita, con ben 14 (incluso miglior film, migliore attrice e migliore attrice in una commedia, oltre a migliore attrice non protagonista sia a Emma Stone che a Rachel Weisz), e Black Panther con ben 12, seguiti da First Man con dieci, Il Ritorno di Mary Poppins, A Star is Born e Vice con nove.

I vincitori verranno annunciati durante una cerimonia che verrà trasmessa il 13 gennaio su The CW.

Trovate tutte le nomination qui sotto: