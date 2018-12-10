A dominare le candidature La Favorita, con ben 14 (incluso miglior film, migliore attrice e migliore attrice in una commedia, oltre a migliore attrice non protagonista sia a Emma Stone che a Rachel Weisz), e Black Panther con ben 12, seguiti da First Man con dieci, Il Ritorno di Mary Poppins, A Star is Born e Vice con nove.
I vincitori verranno annunciati durante una cerimonia che verrà trasmessa il 13 gennaio su The CW.
Trovate tutte le nomination qui sotto:
BEST PICTURE
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“The Favourite”
“First Man”
“Green Book”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
“Vice”
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale – “Vice”
Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”
Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”
Ryan Gosling – “First Man”
Ethan Hawke – “First Reformed”
Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”
BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”
Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”
Glenn Close – “The Wife”
Toni Collette – “Hereditary”
Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”
Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”
Timothée Chalamet – “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams – “Vice”
Claire Foy – “First Man”
Nicole Kidman – “Boy Erased”
Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone – “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”
Thomasin McKenzie – “Leave No Trace”
Ed Oxenbould – “Wildlife”
Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place”
Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”
Sunny Suljic – “Mid90s”
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
“Black Panther”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Vice”
“Widows”
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle – “First Man”
Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”
Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”
Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”
Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”
Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”
Adam McKay – “Vice”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham – “Eighth Grade”
Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – “The Favourite”
Adam McKay – “Vice”
Paul Schrader – “First Reformed”
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – “A Quiet Place”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther”
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – “A Star Is Born”
Josh Singer – “First Man”
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”
James Laxton – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Matthew Libatique – “A Star Is Born”
Rachel Morrison – “Black Panther”
Robbie Ryan – “The Favourite”
Linus Sandgren – “First Man”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – “Black Panther”
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – “Roma”
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – “The Favourite”
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – “First Man”
John Myhre, Gordon Sim – “Mary Poppins Returns”
BEST EDITING
Jay Cassidy – “A Star Is Born”
Hank Corwin – “Vice”
Tom Cross – “First Man”
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – “Roma”
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “The Favourite”
Joe Walker – “Widows”
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne – “Mary Queen of Scots”
Ruth Carter – “Black Panther”
Julian Day – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sandy Powell – “The Favourite”
Sandy Powell – “Mary Poppins Returns”
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
“Suspiria”
“Vice”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Black Panther”
“First Man”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
“Ready Player One”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
“The Grinch”
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
BEST ACTION MOVIE
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Black Panther”
“Deadpool 2”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
“Ready Player One”
“Widows”
BEST COMEDY
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“Deadpool 2”
“The Death of Stalin”
“The Favourite”
“Game Night”
“Sorry to Bother You”
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Christian Bale – “Vice”
Jason Bateman – “Game Night”
Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”
John C. Reilly – “Stan & Ollie”
Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”
Lakeith Stanfield – “Sorry to Bother You”
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”
Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”
Rachel McAdams – “Game Night”
Charlize Theron – “Tully”
Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
“Annihilation”
“Halloween”
“Hereditary”
“A Quiet Place”
“Suspiria”
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“Burning”
“Capernaum”
“Cold War”
“Roma”
“Shoplifters”
BEST SONG
“All the Stars” – “Black Panther”
“Girl in the Movies” – “Dumplin’”
“I’ll Fight” – “RBG”
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – “Mary Poppins Returns”
“Shallow” – “A Star Is Born”
“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” – “Mary Poppins Returns”
BEST SCORE
Kris Bowers – “Green Book”
Nicholas Britell – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Alexandre Desplat – “Isle of Dogs”
Ludwig Göransson – “Black Panther”
Justin Hurwitz – “First Man”
Marc Shaiman – “Mary Poppins Returns”
