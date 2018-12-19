Una foto è stata diffusa dallo stesso The Rock. Con lui c’è Eiza González (Baby Driver – Il Genio della Fuga, la serie tv di Dal Tramonto all’Alba) che, come vi abbiamo detto a fine novembre, è entrata a far parte del cast della pellicola.
Un’altra è stata postata su Instagram da Idris Elba e ci mostra i due intenti a ridere sotto la pioggia artificiale sul set del film.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
T.R.O.U.B.L.E. On set of HOBBS & SHAW with @eizagonzalez as she brings her character “Madam M” to life. And by “brings her character to life” I mean she walked on set and slapped the shit outta @jasonstatham. Kidding. But I’d pay handsomely with my cheat meal cookies to see that slap. Been very cool to create new characters that audiences are gonna love as we build out our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. Fun stuff. Welcome “Madam M” to our franchise. We’ve been waiting for her and her squad of bad ass female force multipliers. #HobbsAndShaw #FemaleForceMultipliers SUMMER 2019
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Me: You know…you’re not @people Sexiest man alive anymore DJ: …..(after a moment of genuine laughter) Wait what?!! Well who is..? Me:…..(Pauses for effect) Me Mate. Cue the rain (machine)… we laugh the awkwardness away… @therock side eyes me. Me: Don’t be Salty bro..it’s all good. 👊🏾🤣 #hobbsandshaw #brixtoniscoming
L’uscita è fissata per il 26 luglio 2019.
