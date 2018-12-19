Arrivano da Instagram le due nuove foto dal backstage di Hobbs & Shaw, lo spin-off di Fast&Furious diretto da David Leitch (regista di Deadpool 2) incentrato sui personaggi dell’agente dei servizi segreti diplomatici Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) e sull’assassino Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Una foto è stata diffusa dallo stesso The Rock. Con lui c’è Eiza González (Baby Driver – Il Genio della Fuga, la serie tv di Dal Tramonto all’Alba) che, come vi abbiamo detto a fine novembre, è entrata a far parte del cast della pellicola.

Un’altra è stata postata su Instagram da Idris Elba e ci mostra i due intenti a ridere sotto la pioggia artificiale sul set del film.

 

 

L’uscita è fissata per il 26 luglio 2019.