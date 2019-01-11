Pedgrid, un utente di Reddit, ha voluto ricordare con un collage gli attori che ci hanno lasciato in questo lungo periodo ma che hanno lavorato comunque con i Marvel Studios. Tra loro non poteva non mancare anche Stan Lee, da poco passato a miglior vita. Ecco il grafico con la lista completa:
To those we have lost these past 11 years from r/marvelstudios
Ron Glass (Dr. Streiten – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S1) July 10, 1945 – November 25, 2016
Garry Schandling (Senator Stern – Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier) November 29, 1949 – March 24, 2016
Miguel Ferrer (Vice President Rodriguez – Iron Man 3) February 7, 1955 – January 19, 2017
Reg E. Cathey (Reverend James Lucas – Luke Cage S2) August 18, 1958 – February 9, 2018
Powers Boothe (Gideon Malick – The Avengers, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S3) June 1, 1948 – May 14, 2017
Bill Paxton (John Garrett/Clairvoyant – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S1) May 17, 1955 – Feburary 25, 2017
Stan Lee (Gary the Watcher Informant and others) December 28, 1922 – November 12, 2018
FONTE: CB
