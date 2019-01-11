Da Iron Man ad oggi sono trascorsi quasi 11 anni. Moltissimi interpreti sono entrati a far parte dell’Universo Cinematografico Marvel, e un po’ di questi sono anche scomparsi nella realtà.

Pedgrid, un utente di Reddit, ha voluto ricordare con un collage gli attori che ci hanno lasciato in questo lungo periodo ma che hanno lavorato comunque con i Marvel Studios. Tra loro non poteva non mancare anche Stan Lee, da poco passato a miglior vita. Ecco il grafico con la lista completa:

 

To those we have lost these past 11 years from r/marvelstudios

 

  • Ron Glass (Dr. Streiten – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S1) July 10, 1945 – November 25, 2016

  • Garry Schandling (Senator Stern – Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier) November 29, 1949 – March 24, 2016

  • Miguel Ferrer (Vice President Rodriguez – Iron Man 3) February 7, 1955 – January 19, 2017

  • Reg E. Cathey (Reverend James Lucas – Luke Cage S2) August 18, 1958 – February 9, 2018

  • Powers Boothe (Gideon Malick – The Avengers, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S3) June 1, 1948 – May 14, 2017

  • Bill Paxton (John Garrett/Clairvoyant – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S1) May 17, 1955 – Feburary 25, 2017

  • Stan Lee (Gary the Watcher Informant and others) December 28, 1922 – November 12, 2018

FONTE: CB