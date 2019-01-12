tempo di lettura 2'

Dopo il forfait di Kevin Hart la prossima serata deglirimane ancora senza un conduttore, e probabilmente non ne avrà uno ben preciso ( qui trovate maggiori dettagli ).

Ebbene alcuni fan dei Marvel Studios hanno comunque una singolare speranza, ovvero che la cerimonia venga condotta da nientemeno che Korg, l’alieno interpretato da Taika Waititi in Thor: Ragnarok!

Ecco alcuni tweet che sostengono il “candidato”:

Korg should host the Oscars, pass it on. pic.twitter.com/RdHzx9iSjg — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) 10 gennaio 2019

“Hey there, my names Korg. Welcome to the 2019 Academy Awards. We have a great night planed for you, except if you’re a straight white man. Hehe, there’s a little topical social commentary for you. Anyway, as you can see, I am not a white man as I am made of perishable rocks.” https://t.co/iNoWD5uTKs — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) 11 gennaio 2019

“Hi, my name is Korg, this is Meek and we’re hosting the Oscars 2019 mostly to promote our revolution. You’re all welcome to join, we got the flyers this time…” https://t.co/uWlGNbB898 — JuHun’s Husband, Devo (@HickeyDevon) 11 gennaio 2019

Suggestions for Oscars hosts:

-Paul Bettany but as Jarvis

-Rocket and Groot

-Korg — 💪🏻🔥YEETer😩😎 🔫Quill 🎧 (@MixieBatler) 10 gennaio 2019

get korg to host the oscars — 🥀 Zara 🥀 (@its_just_woody) 11 gennaio 2019

Vi ricordiamo che il 22 gennaio verranno annunciate le nomination agli Oscar e il 24 febbraio si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione.

