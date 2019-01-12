Dopo il forfait di Kevin Hart la prossima serata degli Oscar rimane ancora senza un conduttore, e probabilmente non ne avrà uno ben preciso (qui trovate maggiori dettagli).

Ebbene alcuni fan dei Marvel Studios hanno comunque una singolare speranza, ovvero che la cerimonia venga condotta da nientemeno che Korg, l’alieno interpretato da Taika Waititi in Thor: Ragnarok!

Ecco alcuni tweet che sostengono il “candidato”:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vi ricordiamo che il 22 gennaio verranno annunciate le nomination agli Oscar e il 24 febbraio si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione.

