tempo di lettura 1'Dwayne Johnson ha condiviso su Instagram una nuova foto di Hobbs & Shaw, lo spin-off di Fast & Furious diretto da David Leitch (regista di Deadpool 2) incentrato sui personaggi dell’agente dei servizi segreti diplomatici Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) e sull’assassino Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (questo il titolo ufficiale), ricordiamo, arriverà nelle sale americane il 2 agosto.
Ecco la foto:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
An exclusive lil’ taste of biggest showdown the summer has ever seen. The Outlaw Lawman, HOBBS. The International Spy, SHAW. The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had, BRIXTON. We’re either gonna get along or we get it on. Fuuuck gettin’ along, gettin’ it on is way more fun. On a biz note, this film has been a fun one to produce and our 🌎 audience is gonna have an absolute blast this summer. #FastAndFuriousPresents #HobbsAndShaw @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41 📸
