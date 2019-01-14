Dwayne Johnson ha condiviso su Instagram una nuova foto di Hobbs & Shaw, lo spin-off di Fast & Furious diretto da David Leitch (regista di Deadpool 2) incentrato sui personaggi dell’agente dei servizi segreti diplomatici Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) e sull’assassino Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (questo il titolo ufficiale), ricordiamo, arriverà nelle sale americane il 2 agosto.

Ecco la foto:

 