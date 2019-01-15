Logan – The Wolverine: secondo Guillermo del Toro è “uno dei migliori nel suo genere”, James Mangold ringrazia

tempo di lettura 3'

Qualche ora fa Guillermo del Toro ha preso parola su Twitter per complimentarsi con il collega James Mangold e il suo operato.

Riguardando Logan di James Mangold, resto di nuovo colpito dalla poesia di questa elegia zen-western, dalla brutalità spartana dell’azione. Appartiene a quella razza rara di pellicole che esaltano la mitologia che chiudono. Rende migliori anche i film che l’hanno preceduto. È davvero uno dei migliori nel suo genere.

Watching @mang0ld ‘s LOGAN again I am struck by the Zen-Western, elegiac poetry of its script and the spartan brutality of its action. It’s that rare breed of film that enhances the mythology it closes. It betters the films that preceded it. One of the very best of its kind. pic.twitter.com/IWkuQKTHBY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 13 gennaio 2019

The way @mang0ld stages action is extremely intricate but he makes it all feel deceivingly raw- the craftsmanship in said staging – and its technical difficulty – goes by most viewers unnoticed -as it should be – but, without ever being vulgar and showy it is, however, superb. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 13 gennaio 2019

I was also struck by how prescient it is. I would beg you to watch it NOW and not see frightening parallels with today’s news. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 13 gennaio 2019

When @mang0ld echoes SHANE, he is not doing so as a post-modern wink and nudge, he is taking a mantle and carrying it. The two gunslingers (DNA cloned) will face each other at the end, there will be chases, shootouts, ranchers, trains, desert vistas, horses and a final bullet… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 13 gennaio 2019

amen — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) 14 gennaio 2019

When younger, I thought it was critics or box office I had to impress to feel satisfied. Of course one learns to please themself 1st. But it has always been the respect & kindness of deeply admired peers that stays w/ me. In this case, given my adoration of the author, forever. — Mangold (@mang0ld) 14 gennaio 2019

Nel cast del film Hugh Jackman (Logan), Patrick Stewart (Xavier), Boyd Holbrook (il villain), Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant (uno scienziato pazzo), Elise Neal, Elizabeth Rodriguez ed Eriq La Salle.

20th Century Fox presenta il terzo spin-off su Wolverine, il famoso mutante degli X-Men. Logan è basato su “Vecchio Logan”, la storia a fumetti, ambientata nel futuro, di Mark Millar e Steve McNiven.