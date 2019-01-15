BadTaste.itArticoliCuriosità

Logan – The Wolverine: secondo Guillermo del Toro è “uno dei migliori nel suo genere”, James Mangold ringrazia

· · aggiornato il 15 Gennaio 2019 alle 12:11
Curiosità
Logan - The Wolverine di 1 marzo 2017
tempo di lettura 3'
Logan – The Wolverine, il cinecomic di James Mangold che ha segnato l’ultima volta di Hugh Jackman nei panni dell’iconico mutante, è stato apprezzato moltissimo tanto a livello critico quanto commerciale.

Qualche ora fa Guillermo del Toro ha preso parola su Twitter per complimentarsi con il collega James Mangold e il suo operato.

Riguardando Logan di James Mangold, resto di nuovo colpito dalla poesia di questa elegia zen-western, dalla brutalità spartana dell’azione. Appartiene a quella razza rara di pellicole che esaltano la mitologia che chiudono. Rende migliori anche i film che l’hanno preceduto. È davvero uno dei migliori nel suo genere.

 

Tutto ha dato poi vita a un’interessante discussione che trovate qua sotto (potete tradurre con l’apposita funzione offerta da Twitter).

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Nel cast del film Hugh Jackman (Logan), Patrick Stewart (Xavier), Boyd Holbrook (il villain), Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant (uno scienziato pazzo), Elise Neal, Elizabeth Rodriguez ed Eriq La Salle.

20th Century Fox presenta il terzo spin-off su Wolverine, il famoso mutante degli X-Men. Logan è basato su “Vecchio Logan”, la storia a fumetti, ambientata nel futuro, di Mark Millar e Steve McNiven.

Scritto da David James Kelly, Logan è uscito il 3 marzo 2017 negli Stati Uniti, il 1 marzo in Italia.

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI

Logan – The Wolverine: James Mangold commenta la candidatura all’Oscar
Logan – The Wolverine: James Mangold commenta la candidatura all’Oscar
James Mangold sul rating PG-13: “Desensibilizza alla violenza”
James Mangold sul rating PG-13: “Desensibilizza alla violenza”
James Mangold contro le scene post-crediti: “Sono imbarazzanti”
James Mangold contro le scene post-crediti: “Sono imbarazzanti”
Avengers: Infinity War, i fratelli Russo omaggiano Logan con un fan poster
Avengers: Infinity War, i fratelli Russo omaggiano Logan con un fan poster
James Mangold dirigerà il film sulla rivalità tra la Ford e la Ferrari per la Fox
James Mangold dirigerà il film sulla rivalità tra la Ford e la Ferrari per la Fox
Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro dirigerà il film per Netflix: sarà un musical in stop motion
Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro dirigerà il film per Netflix: sarà un musical in stop motion

Video Correlati

Logan: il Wolverine di Hugh Jackman celebrato in un suggestivo video tributo
Logan: il Wolverine di Hugh Jackman celebrato in un suggestivo video tributo
EXCL: Logan – The Wolverine, Dafne Keen in un estratto esclusivo dagli extra home video!
EXCL: Logan – The Wolverine, Dafne Keen in un estratto esclusivo dagli extra home video!
Logan – The Wolverine: gli artigli di X-23 ricreati dal team di Man at Arms
Logan – The Wolverine: gli artigli di X-23 ricreati dal team di Man at Arms
TAG

È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.