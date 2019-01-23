Per tale motivo la Paramount ha diffuso in rete numerosi dettagli riguardanti le varie edizioni del film, tra Dvd, Blu-ray, 4K UHD e Digital HD.
Ecco il comunicato:
FROM PRODUCER J.J. ABRAMS COMES
THE ACTION-PACKED THRILLER
OVERLORD
Deploying on Digital February 5, 2019
4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ Combo Packs arrive February 19
Locked & Loaded with Explosive Extras from the Trenches
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun), the “wild and fantastically fun thrill fest” (Molly Freeman, Screenrant) OVERLORD lands on Digital February 5, 2019 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD February 19 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.
Embraced by critics, OVERLORD is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and was hailed as “wonderfully tense and truly exhilarating” (Jonathan Barkan, Dread Central). The wildly entertaining genre mash-up boasts a stellar ensemble cast, non-stop action and plenty of wild twists you have to see to believe.
Fans can go even further behind enemy lines with nearly an hour of explosive bonus material on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack or Digital*. The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital release** feature Dolby Vision® HDR, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The film also boasts Dolby Atmos® audio mixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead***. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.
Nothing can prepare you for the mind-blowing mayhem that is OVERLORD, an insanely twisted thrill ride about a team of American paratroopers who come face-to-face with Nazi super-soldiers unlike the world has ever seen.
OVERLORD stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbaek, John Magaro, Bokeem Woodbine and Mathilde Ollivier.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*:
The Horrors of War
Creation
Death Above
Death on the Ground
Death Below
Death No More
Brothers in Arms
The OVERLORD DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.
Overlord, dall’8 novembre al cinema, è interpretato da Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbæk, Iain De Caestecker, Bokeem Woodbine, Jacob Anderson, John Magaro, Jovan Adepo, Helene Cardona.
Questa la sinossi:
Overlord è un action horror ambientato durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale. Il film inizia a poche ore dal D-Day, con l’arrivo in Normandia di un gruppo di paracadutisti americani incaricati di svolgere una missione cruciale. Per portare a compimento la missione, i soldati uniscono le forze con un giovane francese. Il gruppo si ritrova in un villaggio apparentemente tranquillo occupato dai nazisti che in realtà nasconde una verità raccapricciante. In un misterioso laboratorio nascosto sotto ad una chiesa, i soldati si trovano faccia a faccia con dei nemici diversi rispetto a quelli che pensavano di dover fronteggiare. I paracadutisti, infatti, dovranno fronteggiare non solo le armate del Terzo Reich, ma anche delle misteriose forze soprannaturali, liberate da un esperimento nazista.
