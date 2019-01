View this post on Instagram

A lil’ HOBB & SHAW exclusive. The biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen. This sacred Samoan 🇼🇸 ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestor’s blood – and now we nourish it with yours. E ke oki i le āsō — Today, you die. This film was my honor to produce and will always be much more than a movie to me. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND WORLDWIDE #sacredground #mana #respect #family @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41 📸