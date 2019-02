View this post on Instagram

Playing Chewbacca is a dream. But sometimes there were days that were more demanding than others. On interior sets there might not be any real airflow and the hairs would just trap all the heat to the fur and cause a slow temperature rise. While filming I would perform my bit and we would go again many times – usually this would take from an hour to 2 hours. On scenes requiring 3 hours I would sometimes need to start conserving my energy, which unfortunately meant having to reserve some of my jokes for after filming 😂 #chewbacca #starwars