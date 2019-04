View this post on Instagram

✌🏾out from Dr. Smolder Bravestone of JUMANJI. That’s a wrap on our Atlanta portion of production. A huge THANK YOU to our hard working & talented Georgia film crew. Once again, it’s been my pleasure to put in the work with all of you and look forward to our next adventure down the road. Our production train rolls on to shoot in some pretty wild locations – the hot jungles 🌴 to the icy snow capped mountains 🏔 and to the blistering desert 🐫 dunes. Still much work to be done, but we’re making something pretty cool & fun for our audiences around the world this Christmas. #teamwork #JUMANJI #TheSmolderingDoctor @hhgarcia41 📸