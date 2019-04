View this post on Instagram

My camel 🐪 training is on point, since I rode them for Scorpion King. But, my son @kevinhart4real has no idea what’s coming when his camel is in his “cush” position and goes to stand up. I’m not saying I would’ve been happy if he fell off and did an ass up – face down plant directly in the New Mexico dirt… I’m just saying I may have laughed. Hard. Too much with brotha Kev and as always he commits in our movies and goes ALL IN. #OhShit #YouGotItBrothaaa #JUMANJI