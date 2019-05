View this post on Instagram

Can’t believe we’ve actually wrapped on the next Jumanji movie! It’s taken me a few days to decompress and get my head on the next project. But for now, here I am thinking back on what an incredible experience it has been to make not one but two of these things! The original Jumanji is in my top 3 films of ALL TIME! So it’s sufficiently insane to think I ended up in the game myself…with three brilliant men to play with @therock @kevinhart4real and @jackblack. I haven’t laughed that hard in my life. Can Christmas please hurry up now? I want to go to the cinema and watch this thing. #jumanji #rubyroundhouse Photos by @hhgarcia41