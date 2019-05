View this post on Instagram

Proud Dad Alert: This image is from the brand new @onceinhollywood trailer. On the right is my favorite actress in the business, @harleyquinnsmith! My kid is featuring in a film by my favorite filmmaker, #quentintarantino! Fuck, am I glad she gets to be in a Tarantino film before slumming it with her Old Man and @jaymewes in @jayandsilentbob Reboot! #KevinSmith #harleyquinnsmith #harleyquinn #jayandsilentbobreboot #onceuponatimeinhollywood #film #prouddad