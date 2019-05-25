Alita: Angelo della Battaglia, film di Robert Rodriguez, arriverà in Dvd, Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D e 4K UHD negli Stati Uniti il 23 luglio (in versione digitale dal 9 luglio).

Per l’occasione la divisione home entertainment della 20th Century Fox ha diffuso in rete tutti i dettagli sui numerosi contenuti extra delle varie edizioni.

Ecco i dettagli:

Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray Special Features

  • Alita’s World – get a deeper look into the world of Alita: Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics.
  • The Fall – a look back at the terrible war that almost destroyed two planets and set the stage for the cyborg warrior Alita’s return 300 years later.
  • Iron City – Hugo gives a guided tour of the Iron City he knows, showing off its dark corners and broken-down neighborhoods.
  • What it Means to be a Cyborg – hunter-warrior Zapan tracks his mark across Iron City while musing about what it means to be a cyborg.
  • Rules of the Game – A high-octane “crash course” in Motorball, introducing the rules, game-play, and the top-ranked players and their arsenal of weapons.
  • From Manga to Screen – a behind-the-scenes look into the origins of Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga, “Gunnm,” and the long road to bring it to life on the big screen.
  • Evolution of Alita – how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital.
  • Motorball – go inside Iron City’s favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played.
  • James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A moderated by Jon Landau.
  • Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate – a cooking lesson on how to make delicious chocolate like that seen in the movie.
  • 2005 Art Compilation (2019) – James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita,” presented with new voiceover and music.

 

  • Scene Deconstruction – view three different stages of the production – the original live action performance capture, the animation stage, and the final Weta VFX from four different scenes
    I Don’t Even Know My Own Name
    Just an Insignificant Girl
    I’m a Warrior Aren’t I?
    Kansas Bar

Alita: Battle Angel Digital Special Features

  • Evolution of Alita – how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital.
  • Motorball – go inside Iron City’s favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played.
  • Musical Themes – Composer Tom Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL) offers an in-depth examination of the key musical themes of his Alita: Battle Angel score.
  • Streets of Iron City – Director Robert Rodriguez gives a set tour of Iron City, with cast and crew insights, and a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s creation.
    Iron City
    Scrapyard
    Ido’s Clinic
    Cathedral
    Ambush Alley
    Vector’s Office and the Factory
    Kansas Bar
  • Production Materials – explore the initial vision for the movie with art reels from 2005 and 2016.
    2005 Art Compilation (2019) – James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita,” presented with new voiceover and music.
    2016 Art Reel – Lightstorm Entertainment and Robert Rodriguez’s 2016 compilation of concept art reflecting the design of the final film.
  • Theatrical Trailers
    Alita – Official Trailer
    Alita – Battle Ready Trailer

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Il film è l’adattamento cinematografico della graphic novel giapponese in 9 parti intitolata Battle Angel Alita e ambientata in un mondo post-apocalittico popolato da uomini, macchine e cyborg. Lo scienziato Dr. Ido recupera una cyborg, Alita, da una discarica del 26esimo secolo. Divenutone un surrogato di padre, Ido scopre che Alita è una sorta di Angelo della Morte che potrebbe rompere il cerchio di morte e distruzione nel quale ruota il mondo post-apocalittico, devastato 300 anni prima da una terribile guerra mondiale.

Del cast fanno parte Rosa Salazar (Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein e Jackie Earle Haley.

Alita: Angelo della Battaglia è uscito i 14 febbraio 2019 in Italia.

FONTE: CB