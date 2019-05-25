Per l’occasione la divisione home entertainment della 20th Century Fox ha diffuso in rete tutti i dettagli sui numerosi contenuti extra delle varie edizioni.
Ecco i dettagli:
Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray Special Features
- Alita’s World – get a deeper look into the world of Alita: Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics.
- The Fall – a look back at the terrible war that almost destroyed two planets and set the stage for the cyborg warrior Alita’s return 300 years later.
- Iron City – Hugo gives a guided tour of the Iron City he knows, showing off its dark corners and broken-down neighborhoods.
- What it Means to be a Cyborg – hunter-warrior Zapan tracks his mark across Iron City while musing about what it means to be a cyborg.
- Rules of the Game – A high-octane “crash course” in Motorball, introducing the rules, game-play, and the top-ranked players and their arsenal of weapons.
- From Manga to Screen – a behind-the-scenes look into the origins of Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga, “Gunnm,” and the long road to bring it to life on the big screen.
- Evolution of Alita – how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital.
- Motorball – go inside Iron City’s favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played.
- James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A moderated by Jon Landau.
- Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate – a cooking lesson on how to make delicious chocolate like that seen in the movie.
- 2005 Art Compilation (2019) – James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita,” presented with new voiceover and music.
- Scene Deconstruction – view three different stages of the production – the original live action performance capture, the animation stage, and the final Weta VFX from four different scenes
I Don’t Even Know My Own Name
Just an Insignificant Girl
I’m a Warrior Aren’t I?
Kansas Bar
Alita: Battle Angel DVD Special Features
Alita: Battle Angel Digital Special Features
- Evolution of Alita – how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital.
- Motorball – go inside Iron City’s favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played.
- Musical Themes – Composer Tom Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL) offers an in-depth examination of the key musical themes of his Alita: Battle Angel score.
- Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate – a cooking lesson on how to make delicious chocolate like that seen in the movie.
- Streets of Iron City – Director Robert Rodriguez gives a set tour of Iron City, with cast and crew insights, and a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s creation.
Iron City
Scrapyard
Ido’s Clinic
Cathedral
Ambush Alley
Vector’s Office and the Factory
Kansas Bar
- Allies and Adversaries – meet the allies and adversaries that Alita encounters in Iron City.
Zapan
Dr. Dyson Ido
Grewishka
Nyssiana
Romo
McTeague
Vector
Chiren
Hugo
- James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A, moderated by producer Jon Landau.
- Production Materials – explore the initial vision for the movie with art reels from 2005 and 2016.
2005 Art Compilation (2019) – James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita,” presented with new voiceover and music.
2016 Art Reel – Lightstorm Entertainment and Robert Rodriguez’s 2016 compilation of concept art reflecting the design of the final film.
- Scene Deconstruction – view three different stages of the production – the original live action performance capture, the animation stage, and the final Weta VFX cut from four different scenes
I Don’t Even Know My Own Name
Just an Insignificant Girl
I’m a Warrior Aren’t I?
Kansas Bar
- Theatrical Trailers
Alita – Official Trailer
Alita – Battle Ready Trailer
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Il film è l’adattamento cinematografico della graphic novel giapponese in 9 parti intitolata Battle Angel Alita e ambientata in un mondo post-apocalittico popolato da uomini, macchine e cyborg. Lo scienziato Dr. Ido recupera una cyborg, Alita, da una discarica del 26esimo secolo. Divenutone un surrogato di padre, Ido scopre che Alita è una sorta di Angelo della Morte che potrebbe rompere il cerchio di morte e distruzione nel quale ruota il mondo post-apocalittico, devastato 300 anni prima da una terribile guerra mondiale.
Del cast fanno parte Rosa Salazar (Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein e Jackie Earle Haley.
Alita: Angelo della Battaglia è uscito i 14 febbraio 2019 in Italia.
FONTE: CB
