FLERKEN ALERT! Sometimes, @jaymewes and I use what little juice we have in this business of show to meet the big stars. And yesterday, we got to meet one of the biggest stars in all the @marvelstudios movies: Goose the “Cat”! The fuzzy fella from @captainmarvelofficial ate no Tesseracts while we were with him, but I think I saw a tentacle slip from his lip as we were leaving. This is the 2nd @marvel superstar I’ve met this year and he was equally as cuddly as @chrishemsworth (though Goose purrs louder)! I told Goose I was also kind of in the movie too and he looked at me like I was making a pitiful play for inclusion and relevancy. “Uh, your *NAME* was in the movie,” Goose’s eyes seemed to say. “I’m like the fourth lead, Silent Bill.” Cats, man – they don’t humor your insecurities like dogs do. #KevinSmith #jasonmewes #goosethecat #captainmarvel #marvelcinematicuniverse #flerkencat #flerken #catsofinstagram #catstagram #cats