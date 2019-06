View this post on Instagram

We all decided to meet at a hotel as coordinating on a red carpet can be challenging. I remember @seanastin being kinda jumpy, but what’s new? No one talked dress code but we all seem to have gone to the same sunglasses hut. FURTHER proof that I am the tallest hobbit. Mmmmm entdraft. @boydbilly said I can only post it if I agree he was most handsome. Fine! The day before I’d closed my deal on #lost but decided not to say anything and just enjoy the evening for the celebration of all things #lotr We were all thrilled to be sat one row behind #prince Someone gave us feather boas which we wore on the carpet at some point. I remember Steven Spielberg saying his grandchildren were gonna be so excited he met us. I was like an owl blinking at the sun. Stunned. No one slept. Between Petes room the vanity fair party the governers ball and @eltonjohn party we all got separated. The next morning we met for breakfast and I told everyone I’d been up all night at a Jack Nicholson’s. It was not true. But it’s the closest that story ever could have been to true!