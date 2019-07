View this post on Instagram

Watching @joshbrolin bring Cable to life was an obvious thrill, not just for me but for millions of fans that have followed his debut since New Mutants #87. Cable is the face of two blockbuster franchises at Marvel, his own best selling line over the past 28 years and the record shattering X-Force. I get asked repeatedly about when we will see Josh as Cable again, and my hope is that Marvel Studios will launch one of their favorite sons, Josh, as well as one of their most popular characters into a solo franchise much sooner than later. As a character Cable has outsold any comic book by Dr. Strange, Ant-Man, Black Widow, The Eternals, even Iron Man. The character has lined the toy aisles for 28 years, non-stop. The character, as part of the Deadpool universe, made it safely across and into the Disney fold. He’s a time traveler to boot, ripe for expanded tales of his rich history. And long time fans are aware of the unique opportunities that fulfilling the extent of role presents. I’ve spoken on numerous occasions to Josh about his passion to go deeper into the complexities of CABLE. If there is any doubt about wether he’s game to play Cable again, just ask him. Plus, he’s told me he’s going to get even more “jacked” and swole for his next outing! If you’re in Seattle for @acecomiccon, grab his #cableswole gear! #cable #robliefeld #xforce #marvel