I'm so excited to see what Halle does with this role! She has every bit of Ariel's spirit and voice and I can't wait to hear her sing Part of Your World i'm gonna cry 100% #thelittlemermaid #disney #fanart @chloexhalle @DisneyStudios pic.twitter.com/3nYCQ7Jz4C

— Delaney @ artfight (@deeevgart) July 5, 2019