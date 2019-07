.@GMA EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson goes SOLO! She talked one-on-one with our @ABonTV on the newly announced #BlackWidow film from @MarvelStudios, in theaters May 1, 2020! https://t.co/D6mqpJ2ztT pic.twitter.com/mwN6BhFFi2

— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 22, 2019