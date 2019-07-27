In queste settimane è diventato virale sul web Owl Kitty, un profilo Instagram in cui Lizzy, una simpatica gatta nera, è la protagonista di alcuni dei più iconici film di Hollywood della storia grazie a dei video mashup.

La micia si è intrufolata in titoli come ad esempio Avengers: Infinity War, Titanic, Shining, Harry Potter, Iron Man e moltissimi altri lungometraggi e serie tv.

Potete vedere tutti i video qua sotto:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FONTE: boredpanda

