View this post on Instagram

#XmenDarkPhoenix was once a completely different movie. It featured the #Skrulls, a coherent plot, more action, more spectacle, and an ending that would've left #Xmen fans talking. Then #Disney came in prior to the merger talks and demanded it all to be changed otherwise they wouldn't agree to the terms of the buyout. Rumors and speculation point to countless reasons to why this happened. Some rumors say it was to avoid conflict with #CaptainMarvel, some say it was to allow #Marvel to reboot the X-Men franchise without fan backlash, but whatever the true reasons behind the extensive changes and retooling of the entire film, the film we got was the end of the franchise for #Fox. Next time we see any of the X-Men it will be under the #MCU moniker, and fan favorites like #Wolverine, #Cyclops, #Gambit, #JeanGrey, #Nightcrawler, and countless others will be rebooted for new "family friendly" look.