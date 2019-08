View this post on Instagram

THAT’S A WRAP!!!!!! Can’t quite believe we’ve finished production on Gunpowder Milkshake!! My god it’s been one hell of a brilliant experience. I’ve loved playing this character and putting my spin on an assassin. Our fearless director @navot has some seriously original sequences in store for you all! I can’t wait for you to see this movie!! Thanks to the whole cast and crew. Except @iamlenaheadey who was an absolute terror. 😂😂😂 #gunpowdermilkshake