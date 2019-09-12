, spin-off del franchise di, sarà disponibile in home video negli Stati Uniti dal 5 novembre. Per l’occasione la Universal ha diffuso in rete i primi dettagli riguardanti i contenuti extra delle varie edizioni che saranno disponibili nel Paese.

Potete leggere la lista degli extra qua sotto:

DVD / DIGITAL / BLU-RAY / 4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES:

Alternate Opening*

Deleted, Extended, and Alternate Scenes

Johnson & Statham: Hobbs & Shaw Featurette: Why this duo works so well together on and off the set.

Progress of a Fight Scene With Director David Leitch Featurette: From script to storyboard to finally arriving on set and working with cast and crew, this piece will illustrate the progression of fight scenes from concept to execution.

Practical Action Featurette: Any film featuring Jason Statham or Dwayne Johnson is sure to be action-packed and feature some over-the-top fight scenes. For the film, each fight sequence was carefully choreographed and shot ahead of time for the actors to use in training and ultimately in shooting the scene.

The Bad Guy Featurette*: Fans can explore what makes the ultimate baddie, as well as Brixton’s backstory, casting Idris Elba, special effects for his cyber features and what makes him tick.

The Sister Featurette*: This piece will highlight Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw – she may be Deckard Shaw’s little sister, but don’t be fooled, she’s equally capable of kicking just as much ass as he does.

Hobbs Family Tree Featurette*: This character piece will highlight the extended family of the Hobbs heroes. From Hobbs’ daughter, mother and brothers, take a high-energy, behind-the-scenes look at their time on set.

The Matriarch Featurette*: With her brief appearance in HOBBS & SHAW, audiences are reminded of the matriarchal might of Helen Mirren as mother Shaw. This piece will feature Mirren in her return to the role.

New Friends Featurette: Featuring hilarious moments with the cameos featured in the film, this piece will showcase some of the best moments from their days on set.

Elevator Action Featurette*: The elevator scene in the trailer – yes, you know the one. This is just one of the crazy stunts in the film – now fans can see how it was done.

Stunt Show and Tell Featurette*: Along with film clips and stunt vis, this firsthand look at some of the key sequences in the film will peel back the layers of the stunt process.

Keeping It in the Family: A Conversation With Roman and Dwayne Featurette*: In this intimate conversation, Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson discuss their personal relationship, coming from a long lineage of wrestlers, and what it’s like to be working side by side on a project so close to Johnson’s heart.

Blind Fury Featurette*: Dwayne reveals the inspiration behind one of the film’s key scenes – his grandfather!

Dwayne and Hobbs: Love at First Bite Featurette*: We know how important family is to Dwayne Johnson, and his French Bulldog Hobbs is no exception. In this fun piece, fans can learn more about Dwayne and man’s best friend.

Feature Commentary with Director David Leitch