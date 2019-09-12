Potete leggere la lista degli extra qua sotto:
DVD / DIGITAL / BLU-RAY / 4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES:
Alternate Opening*
Deleted, Extended, and Alternate Scenes
Johnson & Statham: Hobbs & Shaw Featurette: Why this duo works so well together on and off the set.
Progress of a Fight Scene With Director David Leitch Featurette: From script to storyboard to finally arriving on set and working with cast and crew, this piece will illustrate the progression of fight scenes from concept to execution.
Practical Action Featurette: Any film featuring Jason Statham or Dwayne Johnson is sure to be action-packed and feature some over-the-top fight scenes. For the film, each fight sequence was carefully choreographed and shot ahead of time for the actors to use in training and ultimately in shooting the scene.
The Bad Guy Featurette*: Fans can explore what makes the ultimate baddie, as well as Brixton’s backstory, casting Idris Elba, special effects for his cyber features and what makes him tick.
The Sister Featurette*: This piece will highlight Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw – she may be Deckard Shaw’s little sister, but don’t be fooled, she’s equally capable of kicking just as much ass as he does.
Hobbs Family Tree Featurette*: This character piece will highlight the extended family of the Hobbs heroes. From Hobbs’ daughter, mother and brothers, take a high-energy, behind-the-scenes look at their time on set.
The Matriarch Featurette*: With her brief appearance in HOBBS & SHAW, audiences are reminded of the matriarchal might of Helen Mirren as mother Shaw. This piece will feature Mirren in her return to the role.
New Friends Featurette: Featuring hilarious moments with the cameos featured in the film, this piece will showcase some of the best moments from their days on set.
Elevator Action Featurette*: The elevator scene in the trailer – yes, you know the one. This is just one of the crazy stunts in the film – now fans can see how it was done.
Stunt Show and Tell Featurette*: Along with film clips and stunt vis, this firsthand look at some of the key sequences in the film will peel back the layers of the stunt process.
Keeping It in the Family: A Conversation With Roman and Dwayne Featurette*: In this intimate conversation, Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson discuss their personal relationship, coming from a long lineage of wrestlers, and what it’s like to be working side by side on a project so close to Johnson’s heart.
Blind Fury Featurette*: Dwayne reveals the inspiration behind one of the film’s key scenes – his grandfather!
Dwayne and Hobbs: Love at First Bite Featurette*: We know how important family is to Dwayne Johnson, and his French Bulldog Hobbs is no exception. In this fun piece, fans can learn more about Dwayne and man’s best friend.
Feature Commentary with Director David Leitch
* Exclusive to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, & Blu-ray
Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw è al cinema dall’8 agosto 2019
Dopo otto film che hanno incassato quasi 5 miliardi di dollari in tutto il mondo, la serie cinematografica Fast & Furious presenta ora il suo primo film che non è un capitolo della stessa, ma una nuova storia indipendente con Dwayne Johnson e Jason Statham che tornano nei loro ruoli di Luke Hobbs e Deckard Shaw.
Da quando il corpulento veterano del dipartimento di polizia Hobbs (Johnson), fedele agente del Diplomatic Security Service americano, e il fuorilegge Shaw (Statham), ex membro delle forze speciali britanniche, si sono affrontati per la prima volta nel settimo episodio del 2015, i due si sono scambiati battute e non si sono risparmiati colpi bassi nel tentativo di annientarsi a vicenda.
Ma quando l’anarchico Brixton (Idris Elba), cyber-geneticamente potenziato, ottiene il controllo di una insidiosa arma biologica che potrebbe modificare per sempre l’umanità – e riesce a surclassare una brillante e indomita agente del MI6 (Vanessa Kirby della serie TV The Crown), che oltretutto è la sorella di Shaw – questi due nemici giurati saranno costretti ad allearsi per annientare l’unico cattivo che potrebbe essere ancor più cattivo di loro.
Il film spalanca una nuova porta nell’universo di Fast propagando l’azione tipica della serie in tutto il mondo, da Los Angeles a Londra e dalle desolate e tossiche lande di Chernobyl, alla lussureggiante bellezza delle Isole Samoa.
Diretto da David Leitch (Deadpool 2) da una sceneggiatura del navigato architetto della narrativa della saga Chris Morgan, il film è prodotto da Morgan, Johnson, Statham e Hiram Garcia. I produttori esecutivi sono Kelly McCormick, Dany Garcia, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith e Ainsley Davies.
FONTE: Collider
