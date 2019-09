This is a beautifully made, absurdly poignant, scathing indictment of hate. You will have to search far and wide for a film as unique, important, and timely as JoJo Rabbit.

Go see this film the minute it is in a theater near you…

— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) September 16, 2019